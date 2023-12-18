copy link
Owlto Finance Launches EVM Engraving Tool for Decentralized Cross-Rollup Bridge
2023-12-18 00:20
According to Foresight News, Owlto Finance, a decentralized cross-rollup bridge, has announced the launch of its EVM engraving tool. The tool aims to enhance the functionality and interoperability of the platform, allowing for seamless transactions across different blockchain networks.
