BNB Chain Addresses Delay Issues with BscScan and opBNB Browsers

According to Foresight News, BNB Chain announced that BscScan and opBNB browsers were experiencing delay issues, and users could use BSCtrace for real-time transaction updates. BSC was not affected, but opBNB transactions were delayed due to a surge in trading volume. The issue has been resolved, and users whose transactions were not included in the block need to retry. Additionally, the BscScan browser has returned to normal, while the opBNB browser is still being monitored.

