Upcoming Token Unlocks for 1INCH, NYM, EUL, and ID
Binance News
2023-12-17 23:47
According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlocks reveals that between December 18 and December 24, tokens 1INCH, NYM, EUL, and ID will experience a new unlock. Specifically, 1inch token (1INCH) will unlock 15,000 tokens (approximately $5,500) on December 20 at 04:00. Nym token (NYM) will unlock 3.34 million tokens (approximately $614,000), accounting for 0.53% of the circulating supply, on December 20 at 08:00. Euler token (EUL) will unlock 123,000 tokens (approximately $400,000), accounting for 0.66% of the circulating supply, on December 21 at 13:54. SPACE ID token (ID) will unlock 18.49 million tokens (approximately $5.32 million), accounting for 4.29% of the circulating supply, on December 22 at 08:00.
