Upcoming Token Unlocks for 1INCH, NYM, EUL, and ID

According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlocks reveals that between December 18 and December 24, tokens 1INCH, NYM, EUL, and ID will experience a new unlock. Specifically, 1inch token (1INCH) will unlock 15,000 tokens (approximately $5,500) on December 20 at 04:00. Nym token (NYM) will unlock 3.34 million tokens (approximately $614,000), accounting for 0.53% of the circulating supply, on December 20 at 08:00. Euler token (EUL) will unlock 123,000 tokens (approximately $400,000), accounting for 0.66% of the circulating supply, on December 21 at 13:54. SPACE ID token (ID) will unlock 18.49 million tokens (approximately $5.32 million), accounting for 4.29% of the circulating supply, on December 22 at 08:00.

