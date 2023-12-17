LINE NEXT Raises $140M to Integrate Mobile-Enabled NFT Platform, Metagood Secures $5M Seed Funding

According to Blockworks, LINE NEXT, the Web3 arm of Japanese messaging app LINE, has raised $140 million in a funding round led by Peter Thiel-sponsored private equity firm Crescendo. The company plans to integrate a mobile-enabled NFT platform called DOSI with LINE's existing NFT marketplace, LINE NFT. In other NFT market news, Metagood secured $5 million in seed funding led by Sora Ventures. Metagood's Osura marketplace is one of several competing for market share in Bitcoin ordinals trading and brands itself as a marketplace for "high-end" ordinal inscriptions. NFT perpetual futures exchange nftperp also raised $3 million in a Series A funding round led by 1kx. Nftperp allows investors to take long or short positions on the floor prices of popular NFT collections. These funding rounds come after Tiger Global reportedly marked down its stakes in NFT giants Board Ape Yacht Club and OpenSea by 69% and 94% respectively. In other fundraising news, BITKRAFT Ventures led an $8 million Series B in bitcoin cashback rewards service Lolli, which allows customers to earn bitcoin-denominated cashback rewards on purchases at major retailers. The company plans to use the funding to expand its card linking program and forge partnerships with neobanks, exchanges, payment companies, search engines, and card networks. Other notable fundraises include a $13.5 million Series A round in Web3 authentication platform Dynamic led by A16z, a $30 million Series B in digital asset derivatives trading firm GFO-X led by M&G Investments, and a $48 million raise in digital asset risk management Andalusia Labs led by Lightspeed Venture partners at a $1 billion valuation. Mining rig producer Canaan Creative also raised $25 million via a preferred shares sale with an unnamed institutional investor.

