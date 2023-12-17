Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

LINE NEXT Raises $140M to Integrate Mobile-Enabled NFT Platform, Metagood Secures $5M Seed Funding

Binance News
2023-12-17 17:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, LINE NEXT, the Web3 arm of Japanese messaging app LINE, has raised $140 million in a funding round led by Peter Thiel-sponsored private equity firm Crescendo. The company plans to integrate a mobile-enabled NFT platform called DOSI with LINE's existing NFT marketplace, LINE NFT. In other NFT market news, Metagood secured $5 million in seed funding led by Sora Ventures. Metagood's Osura marketplace is one of several competing for market share in Bitcoin ordinals trading and brands itself as a marketplace for "high-end" ordinal inscriptions. NFT perpetual futures exchange nftperp also raised $3 million in a Series A funding round led by 1kx. Nftperp allows investors to take long or short positions on the floor prices of popular NFT collections. These funding rounds come after Tiger Global reportedly marked down its stakes in NFT giants Board Ape Yacht Club and OpenSea by 69% and 94% respectively. In other fundraising news, BITKRAFT Ventures led an $8 million Series B in bitcoin cashback rewards service Lolli, which allows customers to earn bitcoin-denominated cashback rewards on purchases at major retailers. The company plans to use the funding to expand its card linking program and forge partnerships with neobanks, exchanges, payment companies, search engines, and card networks. Other notable fundraises include a $13.5 million Series A round in Web3 authentication platform Dynamic led by A16z, a $30 million Series B in digital asset derivatives trading firm GFO-X led by M&G Investments, and a $48 million raise in digital asset risk management Andalusia Labs led by Lightspeed Venture partners at a $1 billion valuation. Mining rig producer Canaan Creative also raised $25 million via a preferred shares sale with an unnamed institutional investor.
View full text