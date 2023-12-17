copy link
create picture
more
Dog-Themed Solana Meme Coin BONK Continues to Dominate Crypto Twitter
Binance News
2023-12-17 10:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, the dog-themed Solana meme coin, BONK, has continued its weeks-long monster streak, dominating discussions on Crypto Twitter. The coin has seen a 796% increase in the last month, according to CoinGecko. BONK's market capitalization has reached $1.758 billion, doubling since yesterday. The coin's success has boosted other projects in the Solana ecosystem, with Twitter users expressing their diehard support for the token. Richard Wu, co-founder of Solana NFT marketplace Tensor, referred to BONK as a 'religion.' The Solana community has been celebrating BONK's success, using it as evidence of Solana's superiority compared to other blockchains. Some users even claim that BONK has destroyed rival layer-2 blockchains with its power. However, BONK's influence may not be as powerful as some believe, as Ethereum scaling blockchain Arbitrum experienced an hour-long outage due to a surge in network activity.
View full text