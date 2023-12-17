copy link
BGB Surges Nearly 18% in Four Days, Approaching All-Time High
Binance News
2023-12-17 09:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, BGB has experienced a significant increase of over 18% in the past four days. Today, it reached a peak of 0.58 USDT, nearing its all-time high of 0.58373 USDT.
