copy link
create picture
more
Palau Finance Ministry Launches Second Phase of Stablecoin Project
Binance News
2023-12-17 08:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Palau cybersecurity advisor Jay Hunter Anson announced on Twitter that the Palau Finance Ministry has officially launched the second phase of the Palau Stablecoin (PSC) project. This phase will focus on building a robust digital ecosystem, improving accessibility and user engagement, and emphasizing legal and regulatory compliance. The plan will integrate financial institutions, legal and regulatory compliance, regulatory authorities, legal frameworks, businesses, and users to achieve transaction security and transparency in line with international standards. Furthermore, Jay Hunter Anson stated that Palau will continue to collaborate with Ripple, utilizing Ripple's carbon-neutral CBDC platform and technology.
View full text