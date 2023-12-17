Palau Finance Ministry Launches Second Phase of Stablecoin Project

According to Foresight News, Palau cybersecurity advisor Jay Hunter Anson announced on Twitter that the Palau Finance Ministry has officially launched the second phase of the Palau Stablecoin (PSC) project. This phase will focus on building a robust digital ecosystem, improving accessibility and user engagement, and emphasizing legal and regulatory compliance. The plan will integrate financial institutions, legal and regulatory compliance, regulatory authorities, legal frameworks, businesses, and users to achieve transaction security and transparency in line with international standards. Furthermore, Jay Hunter Anson stated that Palau will continue to collaborate with Ripple, utilizing Ripple's carbon-neutral CBDC platform and technology.

