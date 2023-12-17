Bitcoin Struggles at $43,000, Shiba Inu and Internet Computer See Notable Gains

According to CryptoPotato, Bitcoin attempted to surpass the $43,000 mark on Saturday but was halted and has since returned to around $42,000. Most altcoins have experienced slight losses on a daily scale, with the exception of Shiba Inu and Internet Computer, which have both recorded significant gains. After reaching a 19-month peak last Saturday, Bitcoin began to retrace slowly on Sunday before experiencing a massive drop of $3,000 on Monday, bringing it to just under $41,000. The cryptocurrency's trajectory was reversed by bulls, pushing it north to $43,000. Despite the US CPI data and Ledger vulnerabilities on Thursday, Bitcoin has remained relatively stable, currently standing just below $42,000 with a market cap of under $820 billion. The past week saw the rise of the latest meme coin sensation, the Solana-based BONK, which at one point surged by over 100% daily and more than 1,200% weekly, reaching a new all-time high. This also boosted SOL's price, although it has since retraced and is now trading at just over $70. Another significant gainer has been Internet Computer (ICP), which is up by 15% over the past 24 hours and more than 80% on a weekly scale, now trading above $10. Shiba Inu has also jumped by 9% within the past 24 hours. In contrast, larger-cap altcoins such as ETH, BNB, Cardano, and Chainlink have experienced losses. The total crypto market cap has decreased by $20 billion since yesterday, now standing at $1.580 trillion.

