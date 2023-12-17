Buy Crypto
Bitcoin Struggles at $43,000, Shiba Inu and Internet Computer See Notable Gains

Binance News
2023-12-17 08:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Bitcoin attempted to surpass the $43,000 mark on Saturday but was halted and has since returned to around $42,000. Most altcoins have experienced slight losses on a daily scale, with the exception of Shiba Inu and Internet Computer, which have both recorded significant gains. After reaching a 19-month peak last Saturday, Bitcoin began to retrace slowly on Sunday before experiencing a massive drop of $3,000 on Monday, bringing it to just under $41,000. The cryptocurrency's trajectory was reversed by bulls, pushing it north to $43,000. Despite the US CPI data and Ledger vulnerabilities on Thursday, Bitcoin has remained relatively stable, currently standing just below $42,000 with a market cap of under $820 billion. The past week saw the rise of the latest meme coin sensation, the Solana-based BONK, which at one point surged by over 100% daily and more than 1,200% weekly, reaching a new all-time high. This also boosted SOL's price, although it has since retraced and is now trading at just over $70. Another significant gainer has been Internet Computer (ICP), which is up by 15% over the past 24 hours and more than 80% on a weekly scale, now trading above $10. Shiba Inu has also jumped by 9% within the past 24 hours. In contrast, larger-cap altcoins such as ETH, BNB, Cardano, and Chainlink have experienced losses. The total crypto market cap has decreased by $20 billion since yesterday, now standing at $1.580 trillion.
