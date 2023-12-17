Stolen NFTs Recovered by Boring Security and Returned to Users

According to Foresight News, Boring Security, a security public product team funded by ApecoinDAO, announced that they have successfully recovered 36 stolen BAYC series NFTs and 18 MAYC series NFTs belonging to NFT Trader users. The team offered a bounty to the attacker and will return the stolen NFTs to the users free of charge. Boring Security's efforts to track down and recover the stolen NFTs demonstrate their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of digital assets within the NFT community. The successful recovery of these NFTs will likely be seen as a positive development for the industry, as it shows that security measures are being taken seriously and that stolen assets can be recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

