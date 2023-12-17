copy link
Floor Protocol Identifies and Fixes Vulnerability in NFT Fragmentation Protocol
2023-12-17 05:06
According to Foresight News, Floor Protocol, an NFT fragmentation protocol, has identified and fixed a vulnerability related to peripheral/multi-call contracts. The team resolved the issue two hours prior to their announcement. Floor Protocol stated that the main contract of the protocol is secure, and assets in vaults and safeboxes remain unaffected.
