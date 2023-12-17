Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Four Individuals Charged for Allegedly Laundering Over $80 Million from Crypto Scams

Binance News
2023-12-17 04:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the United States Justice Department (DOJ) has charged four people for their alleged roles in laundering millions of dollars from cryptocurrency investment scams. The individuals, Lu Zhang of Alhambra, California, Justin Walker of Cypress, California, Hailong Zhu of Naperville, Illinois, and Joseph Wong of Rosemead, California, are accused of laundering more than $80 million worth of digital assets from different types of fraudulent crypto schemes. The seven-count indictment accused Zhang, Walker, Wong, and Zhu of conspiring to launder proceeds from crypto investment scams and fraudulent schemes like pig butchering. They moved the funds to local and international financial institutions through shell companies and bank accounts. Pig butchering schemes involve scammers initiating romantic relationships with victims on social media platforms with the sole aim of exploiting them financially. They usually profess love and affection to gain the trust of their targets and eventually propose opportunities to make high profits through crypto investments. The alleged fraudsters’ pig-butchering syndicate made over $80 million from unsuspecting victims in at least 284 transactions. About $20 million in victim funds were directly deposited into bank accounts linked to the defendants. The individuals are charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, concealment of money laundering, and international money laundering. The Justice Department revealed that Zhang and Walker have been arrested and made their first appearances in court on Wednesday. The duo could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty. Meanwhile, U.S. law enforcement agencies have doubled their crackdown on crypto romance scams, which are rapidly rising in popularity. Earlier this year, the DOJ seized around $112 million in cryptocurrency from six pig butchering-linked accounts based in Los Angeles, the District of Arizona, and the District of Idaho.
View full text