NFT Trader Addresses Security Concerns After Attack on Old Smart Contracts
Binance News
2023-12-17 03:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, NFT Trader recently experienced an attack on two of its old smart contracts. In response, the platform has taken all necessary measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. NFT Trader emphasized that it never owns any assets but assures users that it is a secure platform dedicated to protecting their assets.
