Flooring Protocol Attacked, Some Blue-Chip NFTs Stolen

According to Foresight News, Flooring Protocol has been attacked, resulting in the theft of some blue-chip NFTs. SlowMist founder Yu Xian posted on Twitter, advising users to cancel their authorization for contracts starting with 0x3eb8 and 0x49AD. The attack on Flooring Protocol has raised concerns about the security of NFTs and the platforms that host them. Users are urged to take necessary precautions to protect their digital assets and ensure the safety of their investments.

