Tether CEO Reveals Company Has Frozen $435 Million in USDT and Assisted US Law Enforcement

According to Foresight News, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino stated in a letter submitted to the US Senate that the company has helped the Department of Justice, the US Secret Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) freeze $435 million worth of USDT in 326 wallets so far. Additionally, Tether has incorporated the FBI and Secret Service into its platform. Ardoino's letter highlights the company's efforts to cooperate with US law enforcement agencies in combating illicit activities involving cryptocurrencies. By freezing the wallets, Tether aims to prevent the use of its stablecoin for illegal purposes, such as money laundering or financing terrorism. The integration of the FBI and Secret Service into Tether's platform demonstrates the company's commitment to working closely with authorities to ensure the security and transparency of its operations. This collaboration is expected to strengthen the overall trust in the cryptocurrency industry and promote responsible practices among other market participants.

