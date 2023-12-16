copy link
ZkSync Era Network Developers Monitor High Transaction Volume and Address Delays
Binance News
2023-12-16 16:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the zkSync Era network development team is actively monitoring a high volume of transactions on the zkSync Era mainnet. Users may experience delays on zkSync partner nodes and may encounter API rate limit errors. The team is actively investigating to resolve this issue. As per the zkSync Era explorer, the zkSync Era network has temporarily stopped producing blocks for an hour.
