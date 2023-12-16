copy link
NFT Trader Suspected of Attack, BAYC and MAYC NFTs Transferred
2023-12-16 12:34
According to Foresight News, NFT Trader is suspected to have been attacked, with 37 BAYC series NFTs and 13 MAYC series NFTs reportedly transferred. The founder of SlowMist, Yu Xian, advises users to promptly cancel their authorization for NFT Trader contracts starting with 0x13d8 and 0xc310.
