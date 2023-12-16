copy link
create picture
more
Yield Guild Games Announces Partnership With Ubisoft's Champions Tactics
Binance News
2023-12-16 11:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Yield Guild Games has announced a partnership with Ubisoft's blockchain game Champions Tactics. Champions Tactics is a player-versus-player (PvP) turn-based role-playing game (RPG). The game's NFT minting is set to launch on December 19th at midnight Beijing time.
View full text