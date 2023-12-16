Tap Protocol Raises $4.2 Million in Funding Led by Sora Ventures

According to Foresight News, the OrdFi project Tap Protocol has completed a $4.2 million financing round led by Sora Ventures. Other participants in the funding round include Cypher Capital, Rw3, Oak Grove Capital, Perock Capital, Kosmos Ventures, New Tribe Capital, Cogitent Ventures, Compute Ventures, and MSA Novo. Individual investors include executives from Animoca Brands and Quantstamp. The funds raised will be used to hire developers to drive the protocol based on Ordinals. Tap Protocol's features include Token-Send for large-scale transfers, Token-Trade for simplifying text-based inscription transactions, and Token-Auth for third-party issuance of signed redemption inscriptions.

