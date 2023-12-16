SeeDAO App Integrates JoyID to Provide Non-Custodial Wallet Login Solution

According to Foresight News, Shawn, a core contributor of SeeDAO, announced at the SeeDAO's second anniversary event in Chiang Mai that the SeeDAO App has integrated JoyID. This integration aims to provide a low-barrier non-custodial wallet login solution for its digital city-state users, accelerating the popularization of Web3. JoyID will also integrate SNS domain names, becoming a strategic partner in SeeDAO's digital city-state initiative. JoyID Passkey wallet has features such as no installation required and the ability to create a wallet through device fingerprint or facial recognition. In November, JoyID launched a Telegram EVM wallet solution, allowing Telegram users to directly interact with EVM main chain DApps within the application.

View full text