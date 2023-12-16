copy link
Ethereum Whale Sells 18,865 ETH Through Four New Wallets
2023-12-16 07:26
According to Foresight News, an Ethereum whale that had been dormant for a year recently sold 18,865 ETH through four new wallets for DAI, with an average selling price of approximately $2,229. The whale still holds a remaining 5,588 ETH, which is worth around $12.5 million.
