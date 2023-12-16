copy link
Frax Finance to Issue Assets on Multiple Platforms via Axelar Network
2023-12-16 04:10
According to Foresight News, Frax Finance announced that it will issue its ecosystem assets, including FRAX and frxETH, on Osmosis, Mantle, Linea, Kujira, Manta Network, and Scroll through the Axelar Network. This move aims to expand the reach of Frax Finance's assets and strengthen its presence in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
