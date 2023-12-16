NEAR Work Group Approves NEP-491 and NEP-508 Proposals

According to Foresight News, NEAR DevHub announced that the NEAR Work Group has voted to approve the NEP-491 and NEP-508 proposals. NEP-491 introduces non-refundable storage space, allowing businesses to create accounts with persistent states for users without worrying about refunds being abused. On the other hand, NEP-508 proposes a new re-sharding method (v2) that aims to expand NEP-40 by addressing shard overloads and optimizing network performance.

