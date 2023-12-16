copy link
Aki Network Completes Series A Funding at $5,000 Perfect Dollar Valuation
2023-12-16 03:16
According to Foresight News, data-driven Web3 influencer network Aki Network has completed its Series A funding round at a valuation of 5,000 perfect dollars. The amount raised in this round has not been disclosed. The funding round was led by South Korean Web3 gaming platform MARBLEX and a Japanese venture capital firm, with participation from investors such as Puzzle Ventures. Aki Protocol plans to conduct multiple airdrops of AKI tokens.
