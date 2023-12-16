Solana DEX Trading Volume Surpasses Ethereum in 24 Hours

According to Foresight News, data from DefiLlama reveals that the trading volume on Solana-based decentralized exchanges (DEX) reached approximately $1.475 billion in the past 24 hours. This figure is about four times the total value locked (TVL) on Solana DEX and surpasses the trading volume of approximately $1.164 billion on Ethereum-based DEX in the same time frame. In the past seven days, the trading volume on Solana DEX amounted to approximately $6.429 billion, while Ethereum DEX recorded a trading volume of about $8.607 billion.

