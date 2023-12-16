Circle Issues 1 Billion USDC and Redeems 1.8 Billion USDC in a Week

According to Foresight News, data from Circle's website reveals that between December 8 and December 14, Circle issued approximately 1.9 billion USDC and redeemed about 1.8 billion USDC, resulting in a net increase of around 100 million USDC in circulation. As of December 14, there were 24.4 billion USDC in circulation, with reserve funds amounting to approximately 24.5 billion US dollars.

