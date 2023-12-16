Thena Integrates Orbs Liquidity Hub on BNB Chain

According to Foresight News, decentralized exchange (DEX) Thena has integrated Orbs Liquidity Hub on the BNB Chain. The Orbs Liquidity Hub utilizes external liquidity to obtain better quotes and lower slippage. If it cannot obtain a better execution price than the DEX, the order will be returned to the DEX for execution. In a previous report, Foresight News mentioned that Orbs had invested $600,000 in Thena to expand its core product and increase its total value locked (TVL).

