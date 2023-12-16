Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Resemble AI Launches Open-Source Tool to Enhance Historical Audio Quality

Binance News
2023-12-16 01:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Resemble AI, a startup focused on audio fidelity, has introduced 'Resemble Enhance,' an open-source tool designed to significantly improve the quality of historical audio. The service can take distorted recordings of historical speeches and apply AI to make them sound like they were recorded or broadcast recently. Resemble Enhance combines a sophisticated denoiser, which removes static background noise, with an AI-powered speech enhancer to not only eliminate unwanted noise but also enrich the overall audio quality. The Resemble AI denoiser uses UNet, an AI model that helps separate different types of sounds in a recording, filtering out unwanted noise and leaving just the speech. After UNet's work, the enhancer module extends audio bandwidth and corrects distortions, ensuring the final output is noise-free and possesses the richness of contemporary recordings. As an open-source tool, Resemble Enhance is accessible at no cost, making it a compelling option in the traditionally expensive market of media restoration services. Industries reliant on clear audio quality, such as podcasting, entertainment, and education, are the primary beneficiaries of Resemble Enhance. The tool also offers a new lease on life to historical recordings, potentially providing clearer insights into the past. The open-source nature of Resemble Enhance positions it as a potentially disruptive force in a market currently dominated by high-cost proprietary solutions. Users can experiment with Resemble Enhance by visiting the official Resemble AI website or downloading their models from the project's official Github page.
View full text