Arbitrum One Resumes Normal Operations and Stabilizes Gas Fees

According to Foresight News, Arbitrum One has resumed normal operations around 5:00 Beijing time today, with gas fees stabilizing. The Arbitrum One sequencer stopped working around 23:29 Beijing time yesterday and resumed at 00:57 today. The Arbitrum team stated that the issue occurred due to a continuous surge in inscriptions, causing the sequencer to stop correctly forwarding transactions.