Address Trades 155,264 LINK for Ethereum and USDT
Binance News
2023-12-16 01:25
According to Foresight News, an address starting with 0x9ed has traded 155,264 LINK tokens for Ethereum and USDT in the past three hours. The address currently holds 309,000 LINK tokens, valued at approximately $4.4 million.
