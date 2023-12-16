Polygon Labs Shifts Focus from Polygon Edge to Chain Development Kit

According to Foresight News, Polygon Labs will cease support for Polygon Edge, a modular framework used to guide Ethereum-compatible networks, and will focus on the expansion of the Chain Development Kit (CDK). Polygon Labs stated that chains deployed based on the Polygon CDK will achieve interoperability within the CDK ecosystem's ZK L2 network, creating a unified liquidity pool. These features are not supported by Edge itself and require extensive modifications for migration.

