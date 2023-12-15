Shiba Inu Lead Developer Hints at Major Announcement and Year-End Surprise

According to CryptoPotato, Shytoshi Kusama, the anonymous lead developer of Shiba Inu (SHIB), has hinted at a significant announcement and a year-end surprise for the SHIB community. The announcement suggests that it will be a pioneering development in Web3. The focus on Shiba Inu in 2023 has been more on its layer-2 blockchain solution, Shibarium, than its price. Launched in August, Shibarium aims to position SHIB as a leader in its niche by enhancing speed and reducing transaction costs. Shibarium has achieved notable milestones, including surpassing 2 million total blocks and over 100 million transactions, demonstrating its growing influence and potential in the cryptocurrency space. Shytoshi Kusama announced that there will be a "very big announcement" and a year-ending surprise for the SHIB community next week. The disclosure reads, "It will be a world's first proving once again that SHIB is leading innovation in the Web3." LUCIE, Shibarium's Marketing Strategist, doubled down on the expectations of breaking news, claiming it could "break the Internet."

