Shiba Inu Lead Developer Hints at Major Announcement and Year-End Surprise

Binance News
2023-12-15 22:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Shytoshi Kusama, the anonymous lead developer of Shiba Inu (SHIB), has hinted at a significant announcement and a year-end surprise for the SHIB community. The announcement suggests that it will be a pioneering development in Web3. The focus on Shiba Inu in 2023 has been more on its layer-2 blockchain solution, Shibarium, than its price. Launched in August, Shibarium aims to position SHIB as a leader in its niche by enhancing speed and reducing transaction costs. Shibarium has achieved notable milestones, including surpassing 2 million total blocks and over 100 million transactions, demonstrating its growing influence and potential in the cryptocurrency space. Shytoshi Kusama announced that there will be a "very big announcement" and a year-ending surprise for the SHIB community next week. The disclosure reads, "It will be a world's first proving once again that SHIB is leading innovation in the Web3." LUCIE, Shibarium's Marketing Strategist, doubled down on the expectations of breaking news, claiming it could "break the Internet."
