Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Developing Countries Will Continue to Adopt Bitcoin, Says Franklin Templeton Executive

Binance News
2023-12-15 18:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, developing countries will continue to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) before it becomes imperative for all national treasuries to hold, according to Sandy Kaul, Head of Digital Asset & Investor Advisory Services at $1.5 trillion asset manager Franklin Templeton. Kaul believes that BTC is already becoming an attractive tool for less developed nations to compete with larger economies on a more equal playing field by combining their buying power around the digital currency. She also mentioned that every treasury will need to hold BTC reserves to facilitate efficient conversions as it can be used as the base unit of international trade. While Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) may also make cross-border trade more efficient, Kaul said such currencies will still be subject to national exchange rate risks. By contrast, Bitcoin can be used as the base unit of international trade, meaning every country will need to hold some BTC reserves to facilitate efficient conversions. Franklin Templeton is one of 13 applicants gunning for a Bitcoin spot ETF in the United States. As regulators grow more open-minded on the product, many analysts expect Franklin and other applicants to be approved for launch early next year. Kaul called BTC one of the best-performing asset classes in the past decade and said it can provide alternative exposure and diversification to portfolios, and thus better risk-adjusted returns.
View full text