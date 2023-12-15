copy link
Arbitrum Network Faces Partial Outage Amid Transaction Traffic Surge
2023-12-15 16:53
According to CoinDesk, the Arbitrum (ARB) network encountered a partial outage on Friday due to a significant increase in transaction traffic. The Arbitrum One Sequencer and Feed came to a halt at 10:29 AM ET during the traffic surge. The team behind Arbitrum is working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and plans to provide a post-mortem analysis as soon as they can. This is an ongoing situation and more information will be provided as it becomes available. Edited by Nick Baker.
