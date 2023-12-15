copy link
Conflux Releases Hydra Network v2.3.3 Update to Fix Node Issues
2023-12-15 15:31
According to Foresight News, Conflux has announced the release of the Conflux Hydra Network v2.3.3 update. This update addresses a problem where unexpected cross-space transactions could cause node failures. Users are required to immediately upgrade to Conflux v2.3.3, as failure to do so may result in nodes being unable to synchronize properly, affecting network performance and operations.
