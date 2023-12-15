copy link
Pyth Network Launches Price Feed Services on Stacks Platform
2023-12-15 15:18
According to Foresight News, Pyth Network has announced the full deployment and launch of its price feed services on the Bitcoin smart contract platform, Stacks. Stacks developers can now access over 400 real-time price feeds for digital assets, forex pairs, ETFs, commodities, and stocks in their applications without permission.
