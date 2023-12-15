copy link
PancakeSwap Perpetuals V2 Expands to Base and opBNB with Increased Leverage
2023-12-15 15:18
According to Foresight News, PancakeSwap has announced that PancakeSwap Perpetuals V2 will expand to Base and opBNB, offering up to 250x leverage on BTC and ETH contract trading and Degen mode. This expansion aims to provide users with more trading options and increased flexibility in the cryptocurrency market.
