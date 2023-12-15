copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum Layer2 Solution Enphyr Raises $1 Million in Seed Funding at $10 Million Valuation
Binance News
2023-12-15 14:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ethereum Layer2 solution Enphyr has successfully raised $1 million in seed funding at a valuation of $10 million. The funding round was led by Waveslab Ventures, with participation from several private investors. The funds will be used to expand the team, explore strategic partnerships, enhance engineering plans, and accelerate the company's roadmap.
View full text