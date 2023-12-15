DeFi Voyage Wave 9 And Wave 10 Officially Launched By Linea

According to Foresight News, Linea has announced the official launch of DeFi Voyage Wave 9 and Wave 10. Wave 9 introduces the Super DApp, while Wave 10 focuses on account abstraction. The Super DApp in Wave 9 aims to enhance the user experience and streamline the process of interacting with decentralized finance applications. On the other hand, Wave 10's account abstraction feature is designed to simplify the management of multiple accounts and improve overall efficiency in the DeFi ecosystem. These new developments by Linea are expected to contribute to the growth and expansion of the decentralized finance sector, providing users with more accessible and user-friendly tools to navigate the DeFi landscape.

