Namada Launches Incentivized Testnet with 3% Token Rewards

According to Foresight News, Namada, a PoS Layer1 privacy blockchain based on IBC, has launched an incentivized testnet, offering users 3% of the total token supply as rewards. The testnet event, called 'Namada Shielded Expedition,' is a multiplayer role-playing game that started before the mainnet launch in early 2024. Users participating in the testnet can test the network consensus algorithm (CometBFT) and its ability to resist witch attacks. Participants will join the 'Asteroid Mining Competition,' where they will be ranked based on their accumulated ROID (points) and allocated 30 million NAM tokens. The Namada testnet began operating on January 15 and will continue until the end of the month.

