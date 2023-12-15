Opulous Announces Launch of Music-Supported DeFi Solutions on Arbitrum

According to Foresight News, Opulous, a Music Fungible Tokens (MFT) platform on Algorand, has announced plans to launch its 2.0 version on Arbitrum, introducing music-supported DeFi solutions. In the coming weeks, Opulous will reveal its roadmap and is set to officially release Opulous Finance V1 on Arbitrum in January 2024, adopting OLOAN and OVAULT DeFi solutions. Following this, the platform will launch Opulous Finance V2.

