copy link
create picture
more
Gitcoin Launches Grants Archive To Showcase Quarterly Donations
Binance News
2023-12-15 13:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Gitcoin has announced the launch of Gitcoin Grants Archive, allowing users to access information on each round of quarterly donations. Since its inception in 2019, Gitcoin Grants has raised over $56 million for public welfare projects and received more than 4.2 million donations across 170 quadratic funding pools.
View full text