AladdinDAO Community Unanimously Approves Proposal to Burn 85% of ALD Tokens

According to Foresight News, AladdinDAO announced on Twitter that its community has unanimously approved the AIP-09 proposal, which will result in the burning of 85% of ALD tokens. Consequently, the maximum supply of ALD tokens will be reduced to 150 million.