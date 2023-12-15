copy link
create picture
more
AladdinDAO Community Unanimously Approves Proposal to Burn 85% of ALD Tokens
Binance News
2023-12-15 12:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, AladdinDAO announced on Twitter that its community has unanimously approved the AIP-09 proposal, which will result in the burning of 85% of ALD tokens. Consequently, the maximum supply of ALD tokens will be reduced to 150 million.
View full text