Kyber Network to Announce Compensation Details for KyberSwap Vulnerability Affected Users

According to Foresight News, Kyber Network has announced that they are currently determining the details of compensation for users affected by the KyberSwap vulnerability. The compensation details will be announced on December 20th at 22:00 Beijing time. In addition, Kyber Network has created a snapshot page that allows affected users to view the US dollar value of all on-chain positions impacted by the vulnerability, with funds recorded in a block prior to the occurrence of the vulnerability. For users whose wallets were not affected, the system will display a message confirming that their positions were not impacted.

