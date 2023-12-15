copy link
create picture
more
Iris Energy Acquires 8,380 Bitmain T21 Miners to Boost Self-Mining Capacity
Binance News
2023-12-15 11:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bitcoin mining company Iris Energy has acquired 8,380 Bitmain T21 miners with a total hash rate of 1.6 EH/s. The purchase, valued at $22.3 million, will increase Iris Energy's self-mining capacity to 10 EH/s. The payment will be made in installments, with delivery expected in the second quarter of 2024. Currently, Iris Energy operates with a hash rate of 5.6 EH/s.
View full text