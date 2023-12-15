Iris Energy Acquires 8,380 Bitmain T21 Miners to Boost Self-Mining Capacity

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin mining company Iris Energy has acquired 8,380 Bitmain T21 miners with a total hash rate of 1.6 EH/s. The purchase, valued at $22.3 million, will increase Iris Energy's self-mining capacity to 10 EH/s. The payment will be made in installments, with delivery expected in the second quarter of 2024. Currently, Iris Energy operates with a hash rate of 5.6 EH/s.

