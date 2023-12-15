copy link
Amber Group Extracts and Holds Millions of ARB and WLD Tokens
2023-12-15 11:33
According to Foresight News, The Data Nerd has reported that in the past 24 hours, Amber Group has extracted 3 million ARB tokens (approximately $3.52 million) and 2.44 million WLD tokens (approximately $6.3 million). The company currently holds 14.864 million ARB tokens (approximately $17.09 million) and 6.69 million WLD tokens (approximately $17.6 million).
