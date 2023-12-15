copy link
Trader's MOBILE Token Investment Sees Significant Profit
2023-12-15 11:32
According to Foresight News, a trader identified as C3qZoL purchased 633.79 million MOBILE tokens for 76,553 USDC (approximately $2.16 million) five months ago. The investment has now yielded a floating profit of around $2.08 million.
