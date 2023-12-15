BLOCKSMITH&Co. Completes Second Angel Funding Round Through SAFE Stock Options

According to Foresight News, Japanese Web3 company BLOCKSMITH&Co. has completed its second angel funding round by issuing SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) stock options. The round saw participation from institutions such as MZ Web3 Fund and SAKURA UNITED PLATFORM. The newly raised funds will be used to accelerate the company's product research and development efforts. In November, Foresight News reported that BLOCKSMITH&Co. had raised an undisclosed amount in an angel round by issuing SAFE stock options, with participation from SBI Group, Headline Asia, and J-CAM Corporation.

View full text