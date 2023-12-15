copy link
Qredo Shuts Down Ankex Due to Cash Shortage, Former CEO Michael Moro Departs
Binance News
2023-12-15 09:16
According to Foresight News, DeFi infrastructure platform Qredo has closed its hybrid cryptocurrency exchange Ankex due to a cash shortage. Michael Moro, the former CEO of Genesis Global Capital who was hired to operate Ankex, has also left the company. Foresight News previously reported in November that Qredo announced the incubation of the new hybrid cryptocurrency exchange Ankex, which was expected to launch next year.
