Solana Mobile's Saga Phone Sells Out in the US, Reserves Stock for European Users
Binance News
2023-12-15 08:58
According to Foresight News, Solana Mobile announced that its Saga phone has officially sold out in the United States, while also reserving stock for European users. The company took to social media to share the news of the successful sales and its plans for the European market.
