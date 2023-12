Brazilian President Signs Law Imposing 15% Profit Tax on Cryptocurrency Income

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Brazilian President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva has signed Law No. 14,754 on December 12, which mandates Brazilian citizens to pay a 15% profit tax on their cryptocurrency income. The law will come into effect on January 1, 2024.